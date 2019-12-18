WEATHERLY — Jouko Juhani Leppanen, 68, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019, at Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.

He was the husband of Edith Mae Brandmier-Leppanen with whom he shared 18 years of marriage.

Born in Turku, Finland, he was the son of Helge Harald Leppanen and Ritva Annikki Ahti Leppanen Ahden. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Leila Leppanen Ahden; a stepbrother Seppo Leppanen; and a brother-in-law Wayne J. Gower.

He attended Turun Lyseo School in Turku, Finland, and served as a Corporal in the Finnish Navy. Jouko was employed at Turku Ship Repair Yard, W-Sub, and Valmet as a diesel/engine repairman. He traveled the world repairing cruise ships and submarines. Jouko and Edith met aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship, Song of America, in October, 1997.

Jouko was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 418 Berwick St., White Haven. He enjoyed reading, motorcycling, walking hand-in-hand with Edith, Formula I racing, crossword puzzles, hunting, fishing, nature, woodworking, gardening, trivia, history, and repairing engines/lawnmowers. Jouko will be remembered as a wonderful husband, partner, friend, father, brother-in-law and uncle. He worked hard, was very kind and personal. Jouko especially loved visits, phone calls, pictures/photos, and text messages from his children, nieces, and nephews.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Mae Brandmier-Leppanen; and three children from his first marriage — son Pasi Leppanen and family, Turku, Finland; and daughters Piia Leppanen, Turku, Finland, and Paivi Leppanen and family, Turku, Finland; stepsister Saara Leppanen; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation, for their loving care and support through the past 9 years, to the many physicians, especially Dr. Philip J. Benyo and Dr. Michael Evans, and Polly Anna Fino, PA-C; staff of LVHN Cancer Center, Airport Beltway, Hazleton; staff of Cancer Treatment Center, East Broad Street, Hazleton; staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York; staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore; and staff of Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.

A memorial service will be conducted at a date to be specified following the holiday season, with Pastor Janell Wigen officiating. Donations may be made in Jouko's memory to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, White Haven.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven.