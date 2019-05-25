FORTY FORT — Joyce A. Bempkins, 60, of Virginia Terrace, Forty Fort, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara Bell Unger.

She graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and Lackawanna Business College. She had been employed at PNC bank. She had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, William R. Bempkins; sister Sharon Houseal and her husband, Steven; four nieces; four nephews; two grandnieces; and a grandnephew.

Joyce was most proud of being a loving aunt and a friend to all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.

Funeral will be at noon on Wednesday, May 29, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. William Lukesh officiating.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .

