MEHOOPANY — Joyce Ann Stevens Tupper, 70, of Mehoopany, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Meshoppen on Sept. 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn Hayden Stevens.

Joyce worked as a seamstress in Blackwalnut, a waitress at the Mehoopany Dairy Bar/Hartley's Family Diner and as a clerk at the Mehoopany Dandy Mart.

She is survived by her sons, Carl Tupper and Misty Hutchins, of Swoyersville, and Steve Tupper and wife, Vicki, of Tunkhannock; daughter, Ann Marie Dailey and husband, Rich, of Jenningsville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stevens; grandchildren, Bobby, William and Levi Tupper, Brandon and Sarah Dailey; great-grandchildren, Anikin and Carter Tupper and Nova Vaow.

The family would also like to thank close friends, Kathy, JeanAnn and Eileen for their love and compassion over the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Stevens and Hiram Stevens; and sister-in-law, Pat Stevens.

Joyce enjoyed having many fond memories with her family around Christmas time.

Family and friends are invited to attend Joyce's Celebration of Life Service which will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Charles Bishop presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Those of you who may wish to attend Joyce's service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Joyce A. Tupper's tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 SR 4002, Mehoopany, PA 18629.

