Joyce Marie Weaver, 86, peacefully passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.

Joyce was born April 24, 1933, in Mehoopany to Harold and Helen Williams. She married Dave Weaver on June 13, 1953, and they raised four children.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; son David II; grandson David III; and great-granddaughter Abigail Tinna.

She is survived by a sister, Norma Manning, of Meshoppen; daughter Cindy Moore (AJ), of Cleveland, N.C.; sons John Weaver, of Northumberland, and Pete Weaver (Shirley), of Alenburg, Mo.; and daughter-in-law Sue Weaver, of Mehoopany; grandchildren Dan Weaver, David and Michael Tinna, John, Crystal and James Weaver; Marissa Smith, Kaitlyn Richardet, Peter Weaver and Linzie Jones; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Joyce's celebration of life service which will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 SR 4002, Mehoopany. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Ryan's Run in Allison Tinna's name; in care of WNEP's Ryan's Run, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or you can donate by calling 570-348-1407.

