WILKES-BARRE — Jude Thaddeus Kotch, 55, of Wilkes-Barre, died March 15, 2020. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Friends may call 1 p.m. until time of service. Only 25 people are allowed in the building at one time. The memorial service will be held outside to accommodate more people.