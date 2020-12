HARDING — Judee M. D'Amato, 59, of Harding, died Nov. 28, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Mike D'Amato. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Relatives and friends may call 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.