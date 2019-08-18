PLYMOUTH — Judith Ann Yodis Chopyak, 72, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Hampton House, Hanover Township.

Born in Kingston on May 19, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Arline Spencer Yodis. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1965.

In her earlier years, she worked for the Social Security Administration as a key punch operator. Prior to retirement, she was a nursing secretary at the VA Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Judith was active in the Plymouth Women's Club (GFWC) and was a Field Director for the National Girl Scouts and a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was involved in cheerleading, football and wrestling booster clubs. She played softball and was a bowler. She loved traveling to Disney, camping and NASCAR races.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Chopyak.

Surviving are her husband of 27 years, John Chopyak; children, Ronald Giza, of Plymouth, Kathleen Giza, of Kingston, and Douglas Giza, of Trucksville; grandchildren, Gavyn, Garrett, Grace, Trent, Matthew, Nicholas, Gunnar, Mason, Malorie, Louden and Autumn; sister, Sandra Karrott and her husband, Raymond, of Shavertown; daughter-in-law, Donna; sister-in-law, Naomi Chopyak, of Hughestown; brothers-in-law, Daniel Chopyak, of Hughestown, and George Chopyak, of West Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Judith's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.