DURYEA — Judith Marie Nowakowski, 78, of Duryea, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Blasco and Stella Wasielewski Blasco.

Judith was a graduate of Pittston High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Since the age of 14, she began working as a church organist and later became choir director. Most of her tenure was spent at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, where she was a member.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister and will be truly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, George "Nipper" Nowakowski; daughters Linda Oliveri and her husband, Albert, of Pittston, Maria Mazzarella and her husband, Tony, of Laflin, and Laura Brady and her husband, Gene, of Duryea; son Thomas Nowakowski and his wife, Jackie, of West Pittston; grandchildren A.J. Oliveri, Amanda Oliveri, Alyssa Sicurella, Matthew, Lauren and Nicolas Mazzarella, Ava, Olivia and Geno Brady, Thomas Nowakowski, David Brocca and Jacqueline Nowakowski; eight great-grandchildren; sister Joan Lake and her husband, Bob, of Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Saturday morning. Interment, parish cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Miles for Michael Foundation.

To leave an online condolence, visit Mrs. Nowakowski's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.