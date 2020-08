THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Judith (Judi) Massenkeil, 77, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Roaring Brook Township, died Aug. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Eulalia's Church, 204 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Township. Viewing will be 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.