Judith Pripstein, 87, of Austin, Texas, and Long Beach Island, New Jersey, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019, at her Austin home.

Born in Johnstown she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Wiseman Callet; and was a graduate of Penn State University where she earned her bachelors degree and where she met her loving husband of 65 years, Donald.

Judith was a member of the Jewish Community Center, Long Beach Island; Agudas Achim Synagogue, Austin, Texas; and Congregation Emanu-el Israel of Greensburg. Being an avid reader she was a trivia expert. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and needlepoint. Mrs. Pripstein was a science teacher for Greensburg/Salem Middle School and the department chair of the science department.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved brother in law, Irwin Pripstein.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Sondi Pripstein and her husband, Michael Diesenhaus of New York, New York, Elaine Thomas of Ambler; Amy Beggs and her husband, Jerry of Austin, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Justin Thomas and his wife, Carolyn, Wheat Ridge, Colorado; Lindsay Manchin and her husband, Chris, of Conshohocken; Jason Beggs of Austin, Texas, Robert Beggs of San Marcos, Texas, and one great-grandson, Russell Thomas.

Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Hanover Township, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to CCFA (Crohn's & Colitus Foundation of America) or .

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

