Judy A. Fillman-DeLarche

Guest Book
  • - k
  • - judy
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Judy G
  • "Mom, Nothing in life prepares you for how to live without..."
    - Melanie Delarche
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Service Information
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA
18707
(570)-474-6541
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
175 S. Main Road
Mountain Top, PA
Obituary
MOUNTAIN TOP — Judy A. Fillman-DeLarche, 72, of Mountain Top, passed into eternal life on May 18, 2019, following a courageous battle with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. She was preceded in death by her parents, all six sisters and brothers, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, and four nephews.

She is survived by husband George, children Christopher, Melanie, Marion, and Laura, grandchildren Michaeline, Madeline, Nanette, Nicolas, and Lucien, sister-in-law Regina Fillman, brother-in-law Robert Yermal, and 14 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at noon on July 6, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 175 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707, where Judy was the Secretary and taught Sunday school for decades prior to becoming disabled. In Judy's memory donations may be made to the church.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Times Leader from June 3 to June 4, 2019
