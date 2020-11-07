LARKSVILLE — Judy A. Rattigan, 74, of Larksville, died at the home of her daughter Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Farrell. She graduated from Larksville High School and later worked at Wyoming Valley West School District as a supervising custodian.

She is survived by daughter: Dawn Rattigan, son: Charles Rattigan and wife, Nina, brother: John Farrell, sisters: Fay Rynkiewicz, Carol Romansky, Donna Farrell, Debbie Farrell. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Lauren (Kenny), Kamri (Jordan), Niamoni, Aliyah and great-grandchildren, Ayla and Ledger.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Joseph and Frank Farrell Jr., and great-granddaughter, Emmy Jade.

There will be no public services at this time.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.