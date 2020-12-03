1/1
Judy Lamoreaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Judy Lamoreaux, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. She was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Myron and Jule Anderson Carle. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Kingston and also graduated from nursing school.

Judy was employed for many years at the former Valley Crest Nursing Home and later performed private duty nursing. She was devoted to her nursing career of taking care of others and the many patients she took care of said that she truly was an angel on Earth. She loved to travel to Florida and resided there for many years with her husband, prior to returning to Pennsylvania.

During the later years of her life, her grandkids were her life. In her passing, she was reunited with her loving husband, Charles W. Lamoreaux and son, Charles M. Lamoreaux.

Surviving are her sons, Mark Lamoreaux and his wife, Susan, Christopher Lamoreaux; grandchildren, Allison Lamoreaux, Justin Hromek, Sierra, Jayden and Aleesha Lamoreaux; brother, Myron Carle and his wife, Paulette; sister-in-law, Carol Lamoreaux, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved