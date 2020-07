MOOSIC — Judy (Breig) McHugh, age 59, of Moosic, died July 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy McHugh. A blessing service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.