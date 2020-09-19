CENTERMORELAND — Jule Ann Gerrity, 67, of Centermoreland, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter John E. and Jule Ann Heffernan Szczucki. She graduated Wyoming Valley West High School, as well as Luzerne County Community College and became a registered nurse. Jule was employed in the private home health industry and a member of St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a devoted mother, loving sister, dedicated dog mom for her beloved Grace and sympathetic caregiver to all her patients, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gerrity; sister, Maureen Szczucki; and brother, John Szczucki.

She is survived by her children, Michael Gerrity and his wife, Wendy; Theresa Gerrity; sister, Maryann Szczucki; companion, Jack Husband; Aunt Mary and Uncle Tom Williams; and Uncle Richard Heffernan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church, Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Chip or the SPCA.

