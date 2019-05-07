WEST PITTSTON — Jule Keder, of West Pittston, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Pittston on Jan. 13, 1923, and lived in West Pittston all her life. She was a 1940 graduate of West Pittston High School.

She was a member of St. Casimir's Lithuanian Church in Pittston until its closing. She then joined St. John Evangelist Church and faithfully attended Mass every Sunday until her health diminished.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; her daughter, Kathleen Pitcavage; her brothers, Joseph Starolis and Peter Mordis; and sisters Frances Alexis, Margaret Schydlowski, Marie Jibblets and Jule Ripple.

She is survived by her son, Francis; and her daughter, Barbara Pumplun (Dennis); along with grandchildren, Jennifer Jackson (Vince), Jeff Pumplun (Erin), Anne Zimmerman (Jon) and James Pitcavage. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Garrett Jackson, Leah Jackson, Colten Jackson, Jake Pumplun, Henry Pumplun, Chase Zimmerman, Ava Zimmerman and Ella Guido.

She was employed at Pomeroys (aka Bontons) in Forty Fort in the china and gifts department for over 20 years. This job provided her with many loyal customers and friends. Her children always teased her that she never really earned a paycheck, as she was always a loyal customer of Pomeroys, taking advantage of all the sales. She and her husband, Frank, were also very fond of going to the big band dances in the Valley and the Catskills.

Special thanks goes out to her caregiver, Jane Roche, for looking after her in her later years. Also, a big thanks goes out to Nancy Poder, who was a significant part of her church family and who looked out for her in the earlier years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment, St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church or to the West Pittston Library.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Mrs. Keder's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.