OVIEDO, Fla. — Julia Anna Orzechowski, 95, of Oviedo, Fla., and formerly of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Julia was born in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rocco and Bambina Giliberte Danino. She was a member of Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas.

Julia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Edward Orzechowski in 2003; son-in-law, Joseph Ginthner; daughter-in-law, Darlene Orzechowski; grandson, Michael Ginthner; brothers and sisters, Mary Amato, Rose Mazzoni, Virginia McGowan, Joanne Affatato, Louis Danio, Paul Danio, and Patsy Danio.

Surviving are her children, Carol Ann Ginthner, of Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Orzechowski, of Kingston; Frances Dionne and her husband, Roger, of Oviedo, Fla.; and Michael Orzechowski and his wife, Donna, of Lyme, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

A public celebration of Julia's life will be held at a later date.

