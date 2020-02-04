WILKES-BARRE — Julia M. Raineri, 87, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born May 21, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Bertha Gossart Madden of Harveys Lake.

A graduate of Pringle High School, Julia continued her education and retired from Mercy Hospital where she was a licensed practical nurse.

Julia was a strong woman who lived life to its fullest. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed spending time with people, shopping and playing in the casinos at Mohegan Sun and Atlantic City. Her family was most important.

The love of her life, Julia's husband of 51 years, William C. Raineri, with whom she enjoyed countless drives to Penn Lake and Atlantic City, died on Aug. 18, 2004.

A daughter, Carol Paglianite; brothers Anthony and James Madden; and sisters Patricia Uzdilla, Ann Fox, Alberta Rembish and Marion Williams also preceded her in death.

She will be greatly missed by her sons Dr. William and his wife, Mary, of Liverpool, New York, Anthony and his wife, Gina, of Shavertown and Charles and his wife, Erin, of Bethlehem; daughters Tina and her husband, George Tomascik, of Florida and Suzy and her husband Dennis Koshier of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren Jennifer, Kristen, Beth, George, Anthony, Gino, Mia, Samuel and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Cole, Lilly, Rowan and Gianna; a sister, Theresa Androckitis; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Julia's entire family is thankful for the loving, compassionate care she received from her daughter-in-law, Gina, and the staff of Meadows Nursing Center.

Julia's family will celebrate her life privately.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Julia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.