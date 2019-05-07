OLD FORGE — Julia T. Taffera, 89, formerly of Old Forge, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida, after an illness. Her children and husband of 68 years, Evo Taffera, were by her side.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Teresina Bileggi Cocchi. She was a graduate of the Luzerne High School, Class of 1947. After marriage, she resided in Old Forge, where she raised her family and was active in the St. Mary's Church community (now Prince of Peace), including its adult choir.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who also worked closely with her husband and son in their family business, Taffera Enterprises, from 1986 to 2001. She was an extraordinary cook and baker, and spent all of her time and energy tending to her family.

Also surviving are daughters, Terese Hill and husband Bob, of Mt. Joy, Anita Brazill and husband Terrence, of Philadelphia, and Maria Scott and husband Richard, of Clearwater, Fla.; a son, Mario Taffera and wife Christine, of Moscow; and a sister, Rose Uter, of Luzerne. She leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren, Christy Carey, David Carroll, Meghan White, Eric Taffera, Haley Taffera-Kennedy, Julianna, Caroline, Matthew and Daniel Brazill, Anthony Marino and Alexandra Taffera; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Julia was also predeceased by a brother, Theodore Merli, and a sister, Anna Martino, both of Luzerne.

The funeral services will be Friday, May 10, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, Pastor. Entombment with committal rites will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julia's name may be directed to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.