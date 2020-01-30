WILKES-BARRE — Julia "Jule" Wardle, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor in Wilkes-Barre.

A new and precious angel has arrived in Heaven.

Born Feb. 12, 1920, she was just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was the daughter of Lithuanian immigrants, the late Jacob and Mary Zuis and lived in Parsons her entire life. She was a 1938 graduate of Coughlin High School. For 16 years she was employed as the secretary at St. Dominic's Church in Parsons, retiring in 1985. She practiced her Catholic faith devoutly and served as president of St. Dominic's Altar and Rosary Society, as well as chairlady of many church functions. She was an active member of St. Gabriel's Passionist Retreat League and served as chairlady of St. Gabriel's May Festival. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women.

"Jule" was preceded in death by her husband, Bryson Wardle in 1961; a son James Bryson in 2009; and a granddaughter Donna Marie Wardle in 1987. Also preceding her in death were brothers John, Jacob, Alexander, Joseph and Peter Waskie; and sisters Marion Richards and Margaret Baranaskas.

She is survived by a son, Thomas of Kintnersville; a daughter Marsha Karpovich of Wilkes-Barre, seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces.

"Jule" enjoyed traveling, working in her flower gardens, and being with her "buddy"… her Welsh Corgi, Kix.

Friends and family are invited to a viewing at the E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by interment at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Plains Township.

Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.