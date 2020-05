Or Copy this URL to Share

TAYLOR — Julie Ann (Graziano) Muth, age 79, of Taylor, died May 13, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Fred Muth Sr. Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



