Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julio's life story with friends and family

Share Julio's life story with friends and family

PLAINS — Julio D. Lopez, 58, of Plains, died May 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Juliana. Internment 1 p.m. Wednesday in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover. Current restrictions require you to wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store