Julius Brand
KINGSTON — Julius Brand, 97, of Kingston, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Plains, he was the son of Samuel and Lena Brand. Julius graduated from Plains High School and attended Wilkes College. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal; American Theatre Medal; EAME Theatre Service Medal with five bronze stars and the Victory Medal and the Bronze Star while serving in Korea.

Being a man of great faith, he was a member of Congregation Ahavas Achim, Luzerne; Congregation Ohav Zedek, of Wilkes-Barre and the JCC. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans; the American Legion in Swoyersville and Landmark Lodge #442 Free and Accepted Masons. For over 50 years, he sold new and used corrugated cartons and sold dry goods for Sirkin and Horowitz.

In addition to his parents, Julius was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam; sister, Jean Berkowitz and brother, Marvin Brand.

He is survived by sons, Larry Brand and his wife, Linda, of Kingston, Dr. Charles Brand and his wife, Lisa, of Forty Fort; two grandsons, Samuel Brand, of Wyoming, and Dr. Stephen Brand, of Swoyersville; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township, with Rabbi David Kaplan officiating.

In lieu of Shiva, condolences can be made by phone to: Dr. Charles Brand and family at 570-283-2086 and Mr. Larry Brand and family at 570-479-2633.

A celebration of Julius's life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
