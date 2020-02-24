June E. Walsh

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — June E. Walsh, 98, of Wilkes-Barre, died at home, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta Garrity Henry, was a graduate of St. Leo's High School and a member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William, in 1982; her daughter Mary VanHecke, in 1982, and brother, Ralph T. Henry.

June is survived by her cherished grandson, Christian (Elizabeth) VanHecke; great-grandson, Christian "Sunshine," nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Father Jack Doris, cousin of June, will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.


