WYOMING — June Jeanette Brocca, 84, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.

She was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Plymouth to the late Eugene Gray and Neta Birth Jones.

She was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother.

June loved crafting, gardening and cooking. She loved the outdoors. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death was her husband, John Brocca; granddaughter Sarah M. Bryk; and her brother, Eugene Gray.

Surviving are daughters Brenda Shuleski, of Wyoming, and Linda Podell and her husband, Rand, of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandchildren Jami Koch, of Shavertown, PJ Bryk, of Groton, N.Y., and Anna Fields, of Benbrook, Texas; great-grandchildren Natasha and Jude Koch, Viena Bryk, Lily Fields and James Podell; brother David Jones, of Hunlock Creek; sister Margaret Pryor, of Hanover Township; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, with Father Michael E. Finn celebrating.

All family and friends wishing to attend Mass are asked to go directly to the church.

Interment will be in the St. Josephs Cemetery, West Wyoming.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.