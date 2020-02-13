DALLAS — June Davis Johnston, 92, Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehab Center, Dallas.

Born in Mt. Pocono, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Elizabeth (Davies) Davis. June was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated from Marywood University.

June was a teacher in the Lehman-Jackson school district for one year and the Dallas School District (teaching fifth and sixth grades) for 20 years.

She was a member of the Dallas United Methodist Church for more than 60 years.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 64 years, Robert S. Johnston.

She is survived by daughter Susan Iannuzzo and her husband, Joseph, Bear Creek Township; son David Johnston, Virginia Beach, Virginia; sisters Verna Hegelein, Pawleys Island, South Carolina; Mary White, Clemson, South Carolina; nieces and nephews.

June's family would like to thank Dr. Lanning Anselmi and staff for their compassionate care over these many years.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Dallas United Methodist Church, 4 Parsonage St., Dallas.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.