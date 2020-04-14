June Sherwood, 85, passed away Monday, April 14, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. June was born on June 29, 1934, and was the daughter of Floyd and Gertrude Parrish.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sherwood, sisters, Sharon Parrish Thompson, Loretta Parrish Dilmore and her brother, Louis Parrish.

June is survived by her sons, Randy Sherwood, of Meshoppen, Jeffrey Sherwood, of Meshoppen, and Allen Sherwood and wife, Michelle, of Meshoppen, daughters Holly Green and husband, Bill, of Tunkhannock, and Lisa Traver, of Mehoopany, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

June will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17, at the Sunnyside Cemetery. Due to recent health concerns, a public service will not be held at this time.

