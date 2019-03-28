SORBER MOUNTAIN — June Sorber, 96, of Sorber Mountain, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Mercy Center, Dallas.

She was born in Noxen on May 26, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Alvin and Ellen Wilson Deater.

June was a member of the Assembly of God Church at Harveys Lake, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was involved in many church activities. She was a very caring person for her friends, neighbors and family. June was employed by the former Carpenter's Nursing Home, Harveys Lake, as a nurse's aide for several years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away in May 1984; brothers and sisters, Isabelle, Ethel, Harvey, Russell, Tom, Henrietta, Helen, Verna and Martha; and grandson Lenny Hungarter.

June is survived by children Isabelle Butler and her husband, Leroy, Claude Sorber and his wife, Eunice, Judy Neilson and her husband, Joe, Alice Steltz and Julie Markle and her husband, Irv; sisters Mona Montross and Beulah Womer, of Noxen; sisters-in-law Laura Mae Deater, of Delaware, and Guida McGuire, of Hershey; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Rts. 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. L.D. Reed and the Rev. Rick Womer officiating.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Loyalville.

June's family would like to thank the Mercy Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care given to their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Deater Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 255, White Deer, PA 17887. www.deaterfoundation.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.