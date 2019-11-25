NANTICOKE — The Rev. Justin Jacob Victor, 60, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Nanticoke.

The Rev. Victor is survived by his wife of 33 years, Juliet, daughter, Jaclyn, son, Joshua, son Philip and his wife, Jenifer, and grandchildren Joel and Samantha. He also leaves behind his mother, Julia Victor, of Reisterstown, Md., brother Silas Victor and wife Ruby, of Reisterstown, Md., his sister, Nancy Balraj and husband Philemon, of Timonium, Md., and sister Adela Packiam and husband Johnson, of Alpharetta, Ga., along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was also dearly loved by his wife's family of Thanjavur, India, with whom he commemorated his 60th birthday earlier this year.

Born in Madras (now Chennai) in southern India, the Rev. Victor immigrated to the United States in 1978 with his father, the late Rev. Athisayam David Victor, mother, Julia, and siblings. He lived in several towns and cities in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Port Dickson, Malaysia, before settling down in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The epitome of the word selfless, the Rev. Victor always put the needs of others above himself, volunteering to do whatever it took to help friends, family and just about anyone. He had a passion for serving God, first as a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nanticoke and then at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Wilkes-Barre, where he served as pastor from 2005 to 2017. He was pastor emeritus since May 2017.

He also worked at Northeast Counseling Services in Nanticoke since 2003, where he was admired by his co-workers.

He courageously battled colorectal cancer for five years before succumbing to the disease, when he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The Rev. Victor was a loving, kind-hearted, generous and family-oriented person. He was truly a living example of Christ's love. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on.

Viewing and visitation hours will be held at the Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. The funeral service will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning.

Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Astrazeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012, in Justin's memory.

To leave the family a condolence and for information and helpful resources please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.