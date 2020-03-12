NANTICOKE — Justine Shon, 84, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, after a brief stay at Hospice Community Care, Timber Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.

Born to Annetta (Zajaczkowski) Cummings on Feb. 24, 1936, in New York. She was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Marie (Zajaczkowski) Komrasky and John Komrasky and raised by them and her grandmother, Magdalina Zajaczkowski in Nanticoke. Justine was a life member of St. Mary's Church, Nanticoke, presently St. Faustina Parish.

Justine graduated from Mount Alvernia High School in Reading and received a bachelor's degree in education from College Misercordia. She was an elementary school teacher for over 35 years, mostly in the Greater Nanticoke Area School district. She also obtained a master's degree equivalency while teaching. Justine was a dedicated mother and teacher. She greatly enjoyed the company of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed vacationing with her husband in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, and especially Las Vegas, which was their annual trip. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and her canine companion, Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Doc" Shon.

Surviving are her daughters, Marie Shon-Johns, DVM and husband David Johns, DVM, and granddaughters Marie, Emily and Lily, of Hunlock Creek; Lisa Harenza and husband Joseph, and grandson, Joshua, of Hobbie; and son, Joseph Shon and wife Stephanie and grandson Stephen, Lilburn, Georgia.

A Mass will be held for Justine at St. Mary's Church in Nanticoke at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.