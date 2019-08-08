HARVEYS LAKE — A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Kaitlyn Jo Cole, 27, left this world unexpectedly on Aug. 2, 2019. Born in Kingston on Sept. 10, 1991, to Maureen Cole and Earl Acosta, Kaitlyn grew up in Harveys Lake, where she attended Lake-Lehman High School and studied to be a veterinary technician shorty after graduating.

Katie has always had a taste for the finer things in life — Bernies, Grotto Pizza and Red Rooster. On any given day, you could find her on the beach, cozying up with Kira Marie (her four-legged companion) and her favorite Harry Potter novel. She truly did live every day of her life to the fullest. Katie was loved by many and loved so many, but loved her dog Kira the most. If you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking. Whether it was about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously weird or crazy she was, she left her mark.

She loved being around her family and friends. She was the life of the party and loved to make everyone laugh. Even if it meant ending with her uncontrollably laughing to the point where she peed her pants (because that happened the majority of the time). Kaitlyn will always be remembered for her gypsy soul. Always on the go, never staying put in one place for long.

She will continue to stay with us all through memories and the laughs she forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not.

When you think of Katie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. We must come together and laugh for Katie's sake. Katie would have wanted it that way.

She is preceded in death by her Nana, Delores Houssock.

Katie is survived by her loving mother Maureen Cole; father Earl Acosta; sisters Megan McCabe, Sarah Cole and Mallory Acosta; brothers Brady Acosta and Spencer Acosta; niece Ellie Jo Wolfe; nephew Samuel Wolfe; maternal grandfather, James Cole; uncles Jim Cole, Justus Cole; aunt Cassia Cole; lifelong childhood best friend, Gabrielle Dragon; father figures Michael McCabe, Paul Onzik; also many great aunts and uncles; and lastly, and most importantly, Kira, her dog, whom she loved so dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.