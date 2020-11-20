DALLAS — Karen Gail Costigan, age 68, of Dallas, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the Community Medical Center, Scranton.

She was born in Scranton on July 22, 1952, and was the daughter of Lois Davis, of Dallas and the late John Davis, Jr.

Karen graduated from Dallas High School in 1970, and earned a Bachelors Degree in nursing at College Misercordia in 1974. In her long nursing career, she held many positions including educator, nursing consultant, nurse manager, director of nursing and case management RN for local nursing facilities and area hospitals. Karen was a highly respected and a loved friend to countless people in the Medical Community.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughters, Kaitlin Erin and Carrie Ann Costigan.

Karen is survived by daughters, Shannon Boyle and husband, Kenneth, of Hanover Township and Brianne Costigan, of Pittston; grandchildren, Jared and Nadia Chase Costigan, Kiah Elise Winston, Gianna Kaitlin Winston, Grace Karen Boyle, Odesia Griffith and Kendra Griffith; and sisters, Megan Gilroy and Jacqueline K. Davis.

A Visitation will be held form 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

A private Interment will be in Abington Hills Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be mailed to CBH Ministry and Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 281, Dallas, 18612, or made online at www.cbhministry.com.

