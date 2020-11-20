1/1
Karen Gail Costigan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DALLAS — Karen Gail Costigan, age 68, of Dallas, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the Community Medical Center, Scranton.

She was born in Scranton on July 22, 1952, and was the daughter of Lois Davis, of Dallas and the late John Davis, Jr.

Karen graduated from Dallas High School in 1970, and earned a Bachelors Degree in nursing at College Misercordia in 1974. In her long nursing career, she held many positions including educator, nursing consultant, nurse manager, director of nursing and case management RN for local nursing facilities and area hospitals. Karen was a highly respected and a loved friend to countless people in the Medical Community.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughters, Kaitlin Erin and Carrie Ann Costigan.

Karen is survived by daughters, Shannon Boyle and husband, Kenneth, of Hanover Township and Brianne Costigan, of Pittston; grandchildren, Jared and Nadia Chase Costigan, Kiah Elise Winston, Gianna Kaitlin Winston, Grace Karen Boyle, Odesia Griffith and Kendra Griffith; and sisters, Megan Gilroy and Jacqueline K. Davis.

A Visitation will be held form 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

A private Interment will be in Abington Hills Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be mailed to CBH Ministry and Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 281, Dallas, 18612, or made online at www.cbhministry.com.

Online condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved