MOUNTAIN TOP — Karen Hine Jones, 57, of Mountain Top, died June 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Martin Jones. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.