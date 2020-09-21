EATON TWP. — Karen S. Rowker, 68, of Eaton Township, died Sept. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Paul Rowker.

Born in Scranton on May 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Grace Ellsworth Matalavy.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Paul and Andrew Rowker; daughter, JoAnna Straley and husband Dave; brothers, Lewis Matalavy and wife Judy, Adam Matalavy and husband Mark Gage; grandchildren, Shane, Lucas, Megan Straley, and Jacob Rowker; brother-in-law, Peter Rowker; sisters-in-law Nancy Rowker and Paulette Chellis and husband Charles.

She was preceded in death by parents-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Rowker; and sister-in-law, Roxanne Rowker.

Karen will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whom she loved very much.

Family and friends are invited to attend Karen's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Those of you who may wish to attend Karen's funeral service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Karen S. Rowker's tribute page.

