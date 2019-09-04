MEHOOPANY — Karin G. Rosengrant, 77, of Mehoopany, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rosengrant, on Nov. 6, 2015.

Born in Trier, Germany, on April 19, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Krul. She came to America in 1957 and settled in Northeast Pennsylvania. She raised a family of seven children with her late husband, Jim, and they created a lifetime of memories together. She attended the Mehoopany United Methodist Church and she enjoyed gardening, reading and being around her family.

She is survived by sons Robert Morgan, of Scranton, John Morgan and wife Lisa, of Sunbury, Kevin Morgan and wife Judy, of California, Tyrone Morgan, of California, and Joseph Rosengrant and wife Rachelle, of Alabama; daughter Karin Ayers and husband Kevin, of Tunkhannock; daughter-in-law Kelly Rosengrant, of South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Rosengrant.

Family and friends are invited to attend Karin's celebration of life service conducted by her family at the Meshoppen Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. A visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. and will be followed by a dinner with fellowship.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.