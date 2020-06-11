Karl B. Berretta
HARDING — Karl B. Berretta, 71, of Harding, died June 10, 2020. His wife of 48 years is the former Kathleen L. Pochop, of Harding. Funeral services for Karl will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Dress attire is Karl Casual and because of COVID-19, please respect social distancing. Masks will be required at the funeral home.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
