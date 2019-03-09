Karl Z. (Chuck) Najaka died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home. He leaves behind his wife, Angela; his four sons, Gary (Lynn), Scott (Stacy), Joel (Carrie) and Jeff; his grandchildren, Karly, Kelsey, Jolie and Connor; and his stepchildren, Jennifer (Brian), William, Gregory (Patricia) and Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents, Zigmund and Alberta, and his stepmother, Stephanie.

Born and raised in Glen Lyon, he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961. Afterward, he attended Bloomsburg University, where he graduated with a degree in education in 1964. He obtained his master's degree in education from Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

He worked for nearly 30 years as a teacher and school administrator in Readington Township, N.J. He taught social studies at the Readington Township Middle School and later became the principal at Three Bridges School until his retirement in 1993. He and his wife then moved to Moss Creek, where he resided until his death.

He was an avid golfer and sports fan who was especially devoted to all Philadelphia sports teams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in St. Francis By the Sea Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island, S.C., followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Moss Creek Clubhouse.

