PLAINS — Mrs. Katherine A. (Williams) Letteer, of Plains, passed into eternal life on June 8, 2020.

Kathy died peacefully in her daughter's home in Jessup, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Born May 16, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the youngest of three children born to the late Albert and Shirley (Bardell) Williams. She was raised in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, and attended Coughlin High School.

Kathy and Thomas married on June 21, 1985, in Plains. She spent the following years raising her two children before completing the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center Practical Nursing Program in 1999. She became a pediatric nurse, serving disabled children under employment with BAYADA Home Healthcare.

In 2019, Kathy welcomed her beloved granddaughter, Nora Mae Rochinski, into the world. Nora was her pride and joy, and filled her remaining days with endless love and light.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Letteer, of Plains; a daughter, Nicole Rochinski and husband, Joseph, of Jessup; a son, Thomas W. Letteer Jr., of Luzerne; a brother, Albert Williams and wife, Diane, of Mountain Top; an aunt, Carol Caravaggio and husband, Tony, of Wilkes-Barre; cousins, nieces, nephews and granddaughter.

A private burial will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your generosity tothe following charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org; or the Make-A-Wish foundation at wish.org.