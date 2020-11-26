1/1
Katherine B. "Kay" Whitehead
DALLAS — Katherine "Kay" B. Whitehead, of Dallas, died peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 93.

Born in Canton, Ohio, Kay was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Morey Boyce. She was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and Hofstra University, with a bachelor's degree in political science. Kay later received a bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia.

Kay lived in Nassau, N.Y., as a child, later moving to Brooklyn. Ultimately she would end up in the Back Mountain to spend 62 years in Dallas. She spent several years working for First Eastern Bank, The Dallas Post and as an office manager with Laurel Run Homes. In addition to her work, she was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church for over 60 years and she associated with several organizations, such as The Rotary Club of Dallas; The Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #396, Dallas; and The Back Mountain Library Auction, for which she had a deep affection. For the last two years, she was living at the Meadows Manor.

Kay was an avid reader and historian who loved camping and traveling the world with her devoted husband, Dunc. She also loved to socialize and would often strike up a conversation with anyone she passed. She always laughed at a good joke, enjoyed a glass of wine and never missed an opportunity to watch Jeopardy. She may not have been your typical "cookie baking" type of grandmother, but she truly was a grandmother to all. She insisted regularly that whether you were one of her grandkids or not, you call her Grandma Kay.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, A. Duncan Whitehead, in 2010; brother, Robert Boyce; grandson, Daniel Whitehead; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia Miller and Xander Whitehead. Surviving are sons, Douglas Whitehead and wife, Debby, of Houston, Texas and James Whitehead, and wife, Linda, of Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Charles Whitehead and wife, Maria; Margaret Whitehead Miller and husband, Conrad; and Michael Whitehead and companion, Caitlin; along with six great-grandchildren: Jacob, Isaac, Cecelia, Leona, Dorothy and Immanuel.

Funeral services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, 18612. Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
