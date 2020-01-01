DALLAS — Katherine (Kay) Johnson Edgerton, 93, formerly of Dallas, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Ernest F. and Katherine Ritchie Johnson, formerly of Franconia, New Hampshire.

Kay resided in Wilkes-Barre with her aunts, Ms. Ellen, Ms. Margaret and Ms. Sara Ritchie. In June 1950, Kay married Robert G. Edgerton of Wilkes-Barre. Prior to moving to Dallas the Edgertons resided in Forty Fort and Cape Coral, Florida.

Mrs. Edgerton was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Vassar College and received graduate degrees from Marywood University.

She was a guidance counselor and psychologist at the Wyoming Area School District, a psychologist for United Rehabilitation Services, a school psychologist with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit and a consulting psychologist with United Cerebral Palsy of South Western Florida.

Mrs. Edgerton served on many local service boards and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wilkes-Barre.

Mrs. Edgerton is survived by her husband of 69-1/2 years, Robert George Edgerton Sr.; sons Robert Edgerton and wife Nancy, Dallas, Ritchie Edgerton and wife Patricia, Hanover Township; three grandchildren Robert III and wife Kristin, Boston, Leigh Edgerton Waring and husband Charles, Philadelphia, and Amy Edgerton Reed, Allentown; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Grace Episcopal Church, 30 Butler St., Kingston. Rev. John Hartman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at the Forty Fort cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lanning Anselmi and the staff at Mercy Center for the care they gave Kay throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.