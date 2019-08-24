|
|
MOUNTAIN TOP — Katherine Farrell Hines, 57, of Mountain Top, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Born Dec. 12, 1961, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Eugene J. and Dorothy Zwiebel Farrell.
Kate was a 1979 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. She earned her degree in health care management from King's College in 1983, and her MBA from Wilkes University in 1986.
Kate worked for SmithKline Beecham for a few years before joining Sallie Mae in 1990. For the past 19 years, she has been proud to work as a job coach with life skills students through Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18.
Kate was a member of the Parish of St. Nicholas and the Ladies Auxiliary of St. Conrad's Society.
Kate will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert F. Hines; daughters Meghan, a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Elizabeth "Liz," pursuing a career in theater, and Erin, studying biology on a pre-med track at the University of Pittsburgh; brothers Eugene J. Farrell Jr., of Hanover Township, and Jack and his wife, Jeanne Farrell, of Larksville; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A celebration of Kate's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Nicholas.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the Parish of St. Nicholas or Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Kate's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019