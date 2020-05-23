Katherine Krempa Jarvis
EDWARDSVILLE — Katherine Krempa Jarvis died May 15, 2020, at the age of 96, from natural causes. Born Sept. 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Mary Souchek Krempa and Andrew Krempa, and had resided in Edwardsville all her life. She attended Edwardsville schools. Katherine worked for the Pennsylvania Deptarment of Revenue, which she retired from over 20 years ago. Katherine was a life-long member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church in Edwardsville. She is survived by an aunt, Helen Rohon and her daughter, Janene, and also several cousins on her mother's side of the family. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Pringle Hill Cemetery, Luzerne County, in the St. John Russian Orthodox section. Masks and appropriate distancing are required if attending. Funeral arrangements are being completed by Yeosock Funeral Home of Plains Township.

Published in Times Leader from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
