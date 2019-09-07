WILKES-BARRE — Katherine "Kay" (Moran) Maheady, a guest at Little Flower Manor, 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, and formerly of Chestnut Avenue, Kingston, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born March 8, 1933, in Kingston, Kay was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite Gallagher Moran. She was a graduate of Kingston High School. Kay was employed as assistant to the Kingston Magistrate and was co-owner of Book Swap stores in Edwardsville, Wyoming and Scranton. She was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Kay loved to sing, write poetry, read novels, solve crossword puzzles, and care for her children and grandchildren. She and her husband, Donald, celebrated 62 years of marriage in 2017. She was preceded in death by husband Donald and sisters Mary Therese Crossin and Eileen Bradley.

She is survived by children Joseph Maheady, Thomas (Catherine) Maheady, Marguerite (Thomas) Cherry, James Maheady and Maureen (Scott) Brady; grandchildren Joseph (Brianne) and Sarah Maheady, Keith and Katherine Cherry, and Kayla, Sean, Colleen and Allison Brady; one great-grandson, Joshua Maheady; cousin Mary Nancy Kelley; and several nieces and nephews.

The Maheady family would like to thank the staff of Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ER, CV-ICU, 8East and 5East and Heartland Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.

Friends and relatives are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning in St. Ignatius Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston. Those planning to attend the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Memorial contributions in Kay's name may be made to Little Flower Manor, 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To express condolences to the Maheady family, please visit www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.