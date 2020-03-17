NANTICOKE — Kathleen A. Marcinkowski, 70, of Nanticoke passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Delbert and Olwen Howells Kivler. Kathleen graduated from Nanticoke High School, Class of 1967, and received her training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse from Wilkes-Barre Vocational Technical School of Practical Nursing. She was employed by Bayada Nurses working in Pediatric and Home Health service for the past 28 years.

In her early years she belonged to First Primitive Methodist Church. She was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Nanticoke, and a social member of American Legion Post at Harveys Lake.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert Kivler and a sister, Delma Johnson.

Surviving are the love of her life, Amos Vanderhoff Sr.; a son, Walter Lee Goodwin and wife, Cindy of Clifford Township; a daughter, Amy Goodwin Saraka and husband, David of Wanamie; granddaughters, Holly McBroom of Shavertown, and Jessica and Kayleigh Saraka of Wanamie; great-granddaughter, Lily McBroom; stepchildren, Amos Vanderhoff Jr. of Sweet Valley, Michelle Shellenberger and husband, Steve of Warrior Run and Adam Vanderhoff and wife, Bree of Warrior Run; step grandchildren, Kyle Vanderhoff, Rylan Shellenberger and Jacob Vanderhoff; a sister, Mary Lou Kivler and her partner, Irene Kleynowski; a sister-in-law, Lynn Kivler; a brother-in-law, Maurice Johnson Sr., as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of life gathering will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced.

Private interment will be in Stairville Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.