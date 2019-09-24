PLYMOUTH — Kathleen A. Reser, 56, of Plymouth, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Honesdale, a daughter of Carol Dapper O'Neill, of Honesdale, and the late Brian O'Neill. Kathy loved to cook; she was employed as a professional cook before she became a paralegal. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and companion.

Besides her mother, Kathy will be sadly missed by her daughters, Juliann Reser and Hillarie Reser; grandson Robert Zivny; companion Benjamin Ernst; brothers Michael O'Neill and Brian O'Neill; and sister Debra O'Neill.

A funeral will be at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday.