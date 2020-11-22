Sister Kathleen Carroll, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died peacefully at Mercy Center in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1937, in Bridgeton, N.J., and was the daughter of John and Gertrude McCandliss Carroll.

Sister Kathleen entered the Sisters of Mercy Sept. 8, 1955, and professed her vows on Aug. 16, 1958. She received her first degree in business education from Misericordia University and her master's from Catholic University.

Sister Kathleen is a former faculty member of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg and Director of Admissions and Resident Life at Misericordia University. She ministered as a Clinical Chaplain at the Loysville Youth Development Center.

Her life took a new direction in 1991, when she founded Project Mercy, a furniture bank in Harrisburg. Kathleen recognized a need in disadvantaged families who were transitioning from emergency shelters and moving into permanent housing. In order for families to be successful, Sister Kathleen provided basic living necessities by guiding them to supporting agencies and provided them with furniture, food and heating oil from Project Mercy.

Kathleen's quick smile and passionate telling of the needs made it impossible for donors to refuse her request. Her many friends in the Harrisburg were always willing to help at Project Mercy. Sister Kathleen will be greatly missed by the faithful friends she gathered throughout her life.

Sister Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Margaret Carroll. She is survived by her sister, Maureen Flickinger and brother-in-law, Jarrett, of Florida and her brother, John Carroll, of Marysville, devoted nieces and the Sisters of Mercy.

A memorial prayer service will be take place at her gravesite in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Carverton on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please observe social distancing. Masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Sisters of Mercy Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, 18612.

