HAZLETON — Kathleen (Kate) Conahan, 60, Hazleton, passed away quietly on Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020.

A lifelong Southsider, she will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Since 1975, she worked at St. Gabriel's Parish and served for years as the parish office manager.

Kate will be missed by the many lives she touched over the years. She is described by the many who knew her as having a heart of gold, who would give you the shirt off her back. She was truly selfless. Her infectious laugh and smile leaves a lasting impression on each of us. Kate loved to cook and her Sunday brunches at home were legendary. She had a passion for gardening and loved flowers.

In many ways, Kate was a very private person too, and she valued her independence. Never one for cameras or having her picture taken, Kate would be surprised by the many celebrations of her life happening among groups of friends, who are getting together on social video conferences to reminisce about their time with her.

She was a member of St. Gabriel's Church-Annunciation Parish, Hazleton, and the Hazleton Avenues Rehabilitation Partners. Kate's organized group trips to Ireland for St. Gabriel's Parish are still remembered by everyone who went. In the words of her pastor, Kate's optimism was contagious in a sea of negativity.

The daughter of Alice M. (McNally) and the late John E. Conahan, she was born in Hazleton on Feb. 13, 1960, and graduated from Bishop Hafey High School and Lackawanna Junior College.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a brother, Michael and his wife, Maureen, of Clarks Summit; sister, Patricia and her husband, Robert McGeehan, of Bethlehem; sister, Ann and her husband, Peter Fagan, of Conyngham; sister, Mary and her husband, Michael Ziegler, of Drums; brother, John and his wife, Tana, of Bethlehem; sister, Colleen Conahan, of Beaver Meadows; sister, Alice Conahan of Hazleton; and brother, Bryan Conahan, of Chesapeake, Va. Her brother, Kevin Conahan, passed away in April, 2008.

Kate is also survived by many nieces and nephews: Patrick, Hannah, Brendan, Colan, Caitlin, Katie, Sarah, Matthew, Jackie, Alyssa, Chloe, John, Zach, Amanda, Kevin, Michael and Bridget.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Kate's name may be made to Catholic Social Services, Hazleton.

Fierro Funeral Service, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.