SWOYERSVILLE — Kathleen M. Kuhar, 94, of Swoyersville, died Nov. 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Facial coverings and social distancing required. The viewing and burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are by Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.