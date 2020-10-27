WILMINGTON, Del. — Kathleen Marie Brennan, age 79, of Wilmington, Del., passed on Oct. 20, 2020, at the Kutz Home in Wilmington, Del.

Born and raised in Nanticoke, she resided in Wilmington, Del., for the past eight years, previously residing in Seaford, Del., Spring City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, Calif. Kathleen was a nurse for 22 years and also worked for the Social Security Administration for 11 years. She received her nursing degree from The Germantown Hospital and Dispensary and worked for most of her career at Jeanes Hospital. She received her BA in history and secondary education from Chestnut Hill College.

Kathleen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Seaford, Del. She volunteered at the library and was also was a reading tutor. In addition, she volunteered with the Sussex County (Del.) Democratic Committee and League of Women Voters. She belonged to the Gourmet Club in Philadelphia and her hobbies included traveling, sewing and book clubs.

In addition to her parents, Walter M. and Victoria J. Jablonski Skonieczki, Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas F. Brennan, who passed this year, June 2020, siblings, Walter Skonieczki and sister, Delphine Stadts.

She is survived by her children, Brigid Hegarty and husband, Jim Jr. and Patricia Brennan Gac and husband, Robert Gac, and six grandchildren, James, Victoria, Brennan, Caitlyn, John and Patrick.

A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Maternity BVM Catholic Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Donations in her memory may be made to Kutz Home, 704 River Rd., Wilmington, Del., 19809.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.