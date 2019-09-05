SWEET VALLEY — Kathleen N. Cornell, 90, of Sweet Valley, formerly of Pikes Creek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Sweet Valley on June 19, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Luther and Inez Hazlett Hunter.

Kathleen graduated from the former Lehman High School in 1947 and was an active member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church. She also helped to run her husband's trucking business. Kathleen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, crafting and taking rides through the countryside.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bud" Cornell, in 1991; twin brother, Kenneth Hunter; brother Arden Hunter; sister Dilys Culver; and cousin Harold Freeman.

She is survived by children Jane Maneval and her husband, Roger, Gail Rainone and her husband, Michael, Harold Cornell Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Carol Cornell, and Eric Cornell and his wife, Anne; grandchildren Nikki Sadowski and her husband, Ted, Brian Rainone and his wife, Jennifer, Camille Cornell, Lauren Rakowski and her husband, David, and Tyler, Alyssa and Justin Cornell; great-grandchildren Cade, Arden and Dylan Sadowski and Roman, Miriana and Ryker Rakowski; cousin Shirley Lamoreaux; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. W. James Pall officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.

Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the General Hospital ICU nurses and the Heartland Hospice for their care given to Mrs. Cornell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.